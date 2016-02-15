BRIEF-Universal Music Group, Tencent Music enter into agreement to expand Chinese music market
* Universal Music Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group enter into strategic agreement significantly expanding chinese music market
(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 15 (Reuters)- Dentsu Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.16 trln 1.54 trln 1.63 trln
(+1.3 pct) Operating 39.64 52.42 62.00
(+3.6 pct) Recurring 63.83 76.46 91.80
(+9.7 pct) Net 53.57 63.95 69.00
(+36.2 pct) EPS 187.30 yen 221.77 yen 241.99 yen Ann Div 75.00 yen 55.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 35.00 yen 20.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 35.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Dentsu Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4324.T
TEL AVIV, May 16 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported slightly higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in revenue that was partly offset by increased research and marketing spending aimed at boosting future revenue growth.