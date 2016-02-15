BRIEF-Universal Music Group, Tencent Music enter into agreement to expand Chinese music market
* Universal Music Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group enter into strategic agreement significantly expanding chinese music market
(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change, adds net profit for latest results and year ago results) Feb 15 (Reuters)- Soriton Systems K.K Com Stk CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 10.28 12.44 15.70
(+11.5 pct) Operating 452 mln 1.07 1.30
(+12.2 pct) Recurring 435 mln 1.04 1.25
(+3.7 pct) Net loss 301 mln 633 mln 840 mln
(-27.8 pct) EPS loss 31.99 yen 67.30 yen 89.14 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 Div 7.50 yen 7.50 yen 7.50 yen -Q4 Div 7.50 yen 7.50 yen 7.50 yen NOTE - Soriton Systems K.K Com Stk. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3040.T
TEL AVIV, May 16 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported slightly higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in revenue that was partly offset by increased research and marketing spending aimed at boosting future revenue growth.