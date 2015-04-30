Apr 30 (Reuters)-
Sony Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 8.22 trln 7.77 trln 7.90 trln
(+5.8 pct) (+14.3 pct) (-3.8 pct)
Operating 68.55 26.50 320.00
(+158.7 pct) (-88.3 pct) (+367.2 pct)
Pretax 39.73 25.74 345.00
(+54.3 pct) (-89.4 pct) (+769.0 pct)
Net loss 125.98 loss 128.37 140.00
EPS loss 113.04 yen loss 124.99 yen
Ann Div NIL 25.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL 12.50 yen 10.00 yen
-Q4 Div NIL 12.50 yen
NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer
electronics.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.