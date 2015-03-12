BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
(Adds company forecast) Mar 12 (Reuters)- eBook Initiative Japan Co.,Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Jan 31, 2015 Jan 31, 2014 Jan 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 5.13 6.00 - 7.00 (+17.0 - +36.5 pct) Operating 313 mln loss 200 mln - 100 mln Recurring 316 mln loss 200 mln - 100 mln Net 183 mln loss 128 mln - 80 mln EPS 40.02 yen loss 27.85 yen - 17.41 yen EPS Diluted 38.83 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - eBook Initiative Japan Co.,Ltd. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.