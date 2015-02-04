(Adds company forecast) Feb 4 (Reuters)- Yahoo Japan Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended  Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013  Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO  COMPANY RESULTS RESULT  FORECAST Sales 310.84 300.83 422.94 - 424.94 (+3.3 pct) (+3.5 - +4.0 pct) Operating 144.80 148.69 193.50 - 195.50 (-2.6 pct) (-1.5 - -0.5 pct) Pretax 155.74 154.60 204.84 - 206.84 (+0.7 pct) (-1.6 - -0.7 pct) Net 100.10 96.69 130.20 - 131.50 (+3.5 pct) (+1.2 - +2.2 pct) EPS Basic 17.58 yen 16.83 yen 22.87 yen - 23.10 yen EPS Diluted 17.58 yen 16.83 yen Ann Div 4.43 yen 4.58 yen - 4.63 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 4.43 yen 4.58 yen - 4.63 yen NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corp is a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.