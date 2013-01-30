Jan 30 (Reuters)- Nintendo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 543.03 556.17 670.00 (-2.4 pct) (-31.2 pct) (+3.5 pct) Operating loss 5.86 loss 16.41 loss 20.00 Recurring 22.76 loss 66.03 20.00 Net 14.55 loss 48.35 14.00 EPS 113.75 yen loss 378.10 yen 109.48 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.