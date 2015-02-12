(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Sumco Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 225.32 185.11 59.50 (+16.8 pct) Operating 25.64 17.80 8.00 (+58.0 pct) Recurring 21.93 7.07 6.50 (+61.2 pct) Net 16.29 715 mln 4.00 (+42.4 pct) EPS 58.84 yen loss 1.22 yen 14.44 yen EPS Diluted 53.18 yen Ann Div 4.00 yen 1.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 4.00 yen 1.00 yen NOTE - Sumco Corp is a major maker of silicon wafers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.