BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 15 (Reuters)- Yamazawa Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 11 months ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2014 Feb 28, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 91.25 81.69 Operating 1.05 1.18 Recurring 1.09 1.22 Net 269 mln 618 mln EPS 24.74 yen 56.85 yen EPS Diluted 24.70 yen 56.79 yen Ann Div 33.00 yen 33.00 yen 33.00 yen -Q2 Div 16.50 yen 16.50 yen 16.50 yen -Q4 Div 16.50 yen 16.50 yen 16.50 yen NOTE - Yamazawa Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
SHANGHAI, April 19 Hyundai's China joint venture is facing "severe challenge" due to a complex political and economic environment and tough local competition, the firm's chairman said on Wednesday, amid a political stand-off between China and South Korea.