BRIEF-SMI Holdings Group updates on transaction in relation to deemed disposal of Chengdu Runyun
* Update on major transaction in relation to deemed disposal of Chengdu Runyun
(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 10 (Reuters)- Success Holdings Company Limited CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 4 months to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Apr 30, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 11.72 10.11 4.20
(+15.9 pct) (+16.6 pct) (+12.3 pct) Operating 322 mln 369 mln 45 mln
(-12.6 pct) (-34.0 pct) (+351.5 pct) Recurring 805 mln 682 mln 298 mln
(+18.0 pct) (-3.3 pct) (+1.5 pct) Net 364 mln 396 mln
(-8.3 pct) (-1.0 pct) Net 173 mln
(+1.8 pct) EPS 69.49 yen 75.75 yen 33.01 yen EPS Diluted 67.88 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q4 Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Success Holdings Company Limited. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6065.T
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO FY 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3yN0z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)