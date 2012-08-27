AUGUST 27 (Reuters) - Uchida Yoko Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Jul 20, 2012 Jul 20, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 121.20 122.00 Operating loss 230 mln 300 mln Recurring 200 mln 600 mln Net loss 660 mln 0 mln EPS loss 13.14 yen NOTE - Uchida Yoko Co Ltd trades in office equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.