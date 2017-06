(Corrects reporting period) Feb 14 (Reuters) - NAKAMICHI LEASING PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Jan 21, 2010 to Year to Six months to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012 RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY COMPANY FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 29.84 29.44 30.00 15.00 (+0.5 pct) (+2.9 pct) Operating 567 mln 668 mln 250 mln 170 mln (-55.9 pct) (-46.7 pct) Recurring 569 mln 672 mln 250 mln 170 mln (-56.1 pct) (-47.4 pct) Net 143 mln 372 mln 120 mln 90 mln (-16.1 pct) (+25.7 pct) EPS Y13.28 Y42.97 Y10.15 Y6.09 Diluted Y7.71 Y15.33 EPS Annual div Y6.00 Y5.00 Y5.00 NOTE - Nakamichi Leasing Co Ltd is a leasing company For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8594.TK1.