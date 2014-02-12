Feb 12 (Reuters)- Pioneer Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 362.63 329.09 505.00 (+10.2 pct) (+4.3 pct) (+11.8 pct) Operating 3.33 1.38 10.00 (+140.5 pct) (-73.9 pct) (+66.8 pct) Recurring loss 2.08 loss 2.12 5.00 Net loss 6.70 loss 9.76 500 mln EPS loss 19.01 yen loss 30.39 yen 1.42 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment and car audio. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.