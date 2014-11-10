German stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
(Adds latest Sales profit) Nov 7 (Reuters)- Kenko Mayonnaise Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 30.09 28.95 60.00 (+3.9 pct) (+5.7 pct) (+4.7 pct) Operating 1.39 1.66 2.89 (-15.8 pct) (+3.8 pct) (+19.0 pct) Recurring 1.27 1.56 2.70 (-18.7 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+19.5 pct) Net 736 mln 910 mln 1.59 (-19.1 pct) (+17.8 pct) (+25.6 pct) EPS 51.84 yen 64.05 yen 111.89 yen Ann Div 21.00 yen 23.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 11.00 yen 13.00 yen NOTE - Kenko Mayonnaise Co Ltd makes mayonnaise. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
* Has been notified by HNA Group that it has exceeded threshold of 15 pct due to an agreement with third parties to purchase 16.79 pct of shares of Dufry AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)