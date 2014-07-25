(Corrects second "Revenues" to "Net Revenues", adds percent change figure for year-ago net revenues) Jul 25 (Reuters)- Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 826 mln 1.30 (-36.4 pct) (+88.8 pct) Net Revenues 819 mln 1.29 (-36.7 pct) (+88.6 pct) Operating 162 mln 561 mln (-71.0 pct) (+429.2 pct) Recurring 167 mln 558 mln (-70.0 pct) (+418.4 pct) Net 150 mln 519 mln (-71.1 pct) (+391.2 pct) EPS 3.71 yen 13.42 yen EPS Diluted 12.86 yen Ann Div 6.00 yen -Q4 div 6.00 yen NOTE - Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. is a brokerage. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .