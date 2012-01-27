Jan 27 (Reuters) -
NTT DOCOMO
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 3.17 trln 3.21 trln 4.24 trln
(-1.1 pct)
Operating 743.78 758.50 870.00
(-1.9 pct) Pretax
744.08 748.64 874.00
(-0.6 pct) Net
394.62 443.98 474.00
(-11.1 pct) EPS
Y9,516.39 Y10,671.42 Y11,430.61
Annual div Y5,600.00
NOTE - NTT DoCoMo Inc is a major mobile phone operator,
spun off from NTT in 1991
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
