(Adds company forecast) May 1 (Reuters)- Itochu Techno Solutions Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST (Based on JPS)(Based on JPS)(Based on IFRS)(Based on IFRS) Sales 349.45 322.48 365.00 (+8.4 pct) (+8.3 pct) Operating 23.48 27.19 27.00 (-13.6 pct) (+9.6 pct) Recurring/Pre tax 24.00 27.34 26.80 (-12.2 pct) (+9.6 pct) Net/Net profit attributable to shareholders 14.10 16.03 16.50 (-12.0 pct) (+20.2 pct) EPS/EPS Basic  237.84 yen 268.53 yen 280.29 yen Ann Div 110.00 yen 105.00 yen 115.00 yen -Q2 Div 55.00 yen 50.00 yen 57.50 yen -Q4 Div 55.00 yen 55.00 yen 57.50 yen NOTE - Itochu Techno Solutions Corp offers computer-related services affiliated to trading company Itochu. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .