(Adds previous forecast) Jan 9 (Reuters) - Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 28, 2014 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual Div 11.00 yen 9 yen - 10 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 11.00 yen 9 yen - 10 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltdwholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .