(Second "Revenues" in table is revenues(excluding financing costs)) Oct 28 (Reuters)- Nomura Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 912.97 933.65 (-2.2 pct) (+3.6 pct) Revenues 744.67 787.71 (+2.2 pct) (+2.2 pct) Operating Pretax 125.68 186.15 (-32.5 pct) (+237.9 pct) Net 72.73 104.01 (-30.1 pct) EPS 19.87 yen 28.07 yen EPS Diluted 19.34 yen 27.20 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen -Q2 Div 6.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 Div 9.00 yen NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura Securities. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.