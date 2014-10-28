(Second "Revenues" in table is revenues(excluding financing costs))
Oct 28 (Reuters)-
Nomura Holdings Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Revenues 912.97 933.65
(-2.2 pct) (+3.6 pct)
Revenues 744.67 787.71
(+2.2 pct) (+2.2 pct)
Operating
Pretax 125.68 186.15
(-32.5 pct) (+237.9 pct)
Net 72.73 104.01
(-30.1 pct)
EPS 19.87 yen 28.07 yen
EPS Diluted 19.34 yen 27.20 yen
Ann Div 17.00 yen
-Q2 Div 6.00 yen 8.00 yen
-Q4 Div 9.00 yen
NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura
Securities.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
