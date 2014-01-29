Jan 29 (Reuters)- Komatsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.39 trln 1.35 trln 1.86 trln (+2.9 pct) (-6.8 pct) (-1.3 pct) Operating 165.63 150.49 210.00 (+10.1 pct) (-21.6 pct) (-0.8 pct) Pretax 170.13 145.59 209.00 (+16.9 pct) (-21.6 pct) (+2.1 pct) Net 115.34 91.10 136.00 (+26.6 pct) (-29.6 pct) (+7.7 pct) EPS 121.01 yen 95.66 yen 142.69 yen Ann Div 48.00 yen 58.00 yen -Q2 Div 29.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q4 Div 24.00 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.