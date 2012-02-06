(Repeats to add latest forecast for revenues) Feb 6 (Reuters) - RELO HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 83.86 80.39 120.10 (+4.3 pct) (+14.3 pct) (+10.8 pct) Operating 4.05 3.71 5.29 (+9.2 pct) (+22.7 pct) (+7.9 pct) Recurring 4.40 3.96 5.77 (+11.1 pct) (+24.1 pct) (+10.2 pct) Net 2.50 2.22 3.34 (+12.6 pct) (+16.1 pct) (+15.9 pct) EPS Y171.02 Y149.22 Y220.34 Diluted Y170.23 Y149.18 EPS Annual div Y65.00 NOTE - Relo Holdings Inc is a holding company for real-estate management firms For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8876.TK1.