Hanaten Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015
LATEST LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 9.96 9.26 50.80
(-3.4 pct)
Operating 378 mln 83 mln 2.49
(-84.7 pct)
Recurring 352 mln 50 mln 2.41
(-90.0 pct)
Net 209 mln 11 mln 1.55
(-96.5 pct)
EPS 11.21 yen 0.64 yen 82.98 yen
EPS Diluted 8.90 yen 0.49 yen
Ann Div 3.00 yen 6.00 yen
-Q2 div 3.00 yen
-Q4 div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen
NOTE - Hanaten Co Ltd is a major retailer of used cars.
