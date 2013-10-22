(Adds company forecast) Oct 22 (Reuters)- Vector Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 1.12 1.18 1.72 (-5.8 pct) (-38.1 pct) (-10.3 pct) Operating loss 131 mln loss 220 mln loss 201 mln Recurring loss 129 mln loss 216 mln loss 201 mln Net loss 112 mln loss 263 mln loss 208 mln EPS loss 8.18 yen loss 19.09 yen loss 15.07 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Vector Inc is an application service provider which operates a popular Web site for downloading software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .