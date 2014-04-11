(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 11 (Reuters)- Twinbird Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 11 months and 3 days ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2014 Mar 25, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 10.92 12.30 13.00 5.90 (-17.5 pct) Operating 381 mln 359 mln 700 mln 220 mln (-77.7 pct) Recurring 354 mln 378 mln 600 mln 150 mln (-75.2 pct) Net 253 mln 205 mln 300 mln 90 mln (-78.7 pct) EPS 29.00 yen 23.51 yen 34.38 yen 10.31 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 Div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen 2.50 yen -Q4 Div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen 2.50 yen NOTE - Twinbird Co Ltd produces consumer electronics, health-care products, and outdoor products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)