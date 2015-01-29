(Adds Previous company forecast) Jan 29 (Reuters) - Golf Digest Online Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.03 15.00 - 15.70 Operating 443 mln 300 mln - 400 mln Recurring 437 mln 290 mln - 390 mln Net 180 mln 100 mln - 180 mln EPS 12.16 yen 6.74 yen - 12.14 yen NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.