Toyota Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 12.54 trln 10.91 trln 25.00 trln
(+14.9 pct) (+36.1 pct) (+13.3 pct)
Operating 1.26 trln 693.75 2.20 trln
(+81.0 pct) (+66.6 pct)
Pretax 1.34 trln 794.54 2.29 trln
(+69.1 pct) (+63.1 pct)
Net 1.00 trln 548.27 1.67 trln
(+82.5 pct) (+572.1 pct) (+73.6 pct)
EPS 315.80 yen 173.13 yen 526.98 yen
EPS Diluted 315.58 yen 173.13 yen
Ann Div 90.00 yen
-Q2 Div 65.00 yen 30.00 yen
-Q4 Div 60.00 yen
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
