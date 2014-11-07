(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Nov 7 (Reuters)- Asics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 265.10 153.66 345.00 (+21.4 pct) Operating 33.07 13.86 29.00 (+26.4 pct) Recurring 35.06 14.02 31.00 (+40.0 pct) Net 24.53 7.92 20.00 (+36.3 pct) EPS 129.25 yen 41.79 yen 105.36 yen EPS Diluted 122.19 yen 41.79 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen 21.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 17.00 yen 21.00 yen NOTE - Asics Corp is a large sporting goods company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.