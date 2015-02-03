Feb 3 (Reuters)- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 4.26 trln 3.81 trln (+11.7 pct) (+10.9 pct) Operating Recurring 1.48 trln 1.26 trln (+17.8 pct) (+34.5 pct) Net 926.97 785.42 (+18.0 pct) (+47.5 pct) EPS 65.50 yen 54.84 yen EPS Diluted 65.20 yen 54.66 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q2 div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen -Q4 div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.