(Adds company forecast) Nov 6 (Reuters)- Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.96 5.02 10.20 - 10.40 (-1.3 pct) (-8.7 pct) Operating 10 mln loss 134 mln Recurring 30 mln loss 128 mln loss 70 mln - 30 mln Net loss 83 mln loss 174 mln 70 mln - 180 mln EPS loss 2.46 yen loss 5.10 yen 2.06 yen - 5.28 yen Ann Div 0.50 yen 0.50 yen - 0.70 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 0.50 yen 0.50 yen - 0.70 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.