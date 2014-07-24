(Adds company forecast) Jul 24 (Reuters)- Netprice.Com CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 9.15 7.80 12.35 - 12.55 (+17.2 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+19.8 - +21.7 pct) Operating loss 283 mln loss 84 mln loss 413 mln - loss 283 mln Recurring loss 255 mln 184 mln loss 395 mln - loss 255 mln Net loss 267 mln 84 mln loss 457 mln - loss 327 mln EPS loss 22.63 yen 7.55 yen loss 38.68 yen - loss 27.70 yen EPS Diluted 7.55 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Netprice.Com provides Web-based catalogue sales. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.