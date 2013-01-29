Jan 29 (Reuters) - Komatsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.92 trln 1.97 trln Operating 230.00 262.00 PreTax 222.00 252.00 Net 138.00 157.00 EPS 144.91 yen 164.86 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.