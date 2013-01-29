Jan 29 (Reuters)- Fuji Film Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.61 trln 1.62 trln 2.21 trln (-0.5 pct) (-2.0 pct) (+0.7 pct) Operating 65.38 85.57 110.00 (-23.6 pct) (-30.1 pct) (-2.6 pct) Pretax 62.83 57.69 110.00 (+8.9 pct) (-47.1 pct) (+23.3 pct) Net 28.85 23.70 50.00 (+21.7 pct) (-59.4 pct) (+14.2 pct) EPS 59.89 yen 49.19 yen 103.80 yen EPS Diluted 57.63 yen 47.50 yen Ann Div 35.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 17.50 yen -Q4 Div 17.50 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.