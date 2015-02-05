(Adds net revenues forecast) Feb 5 (Reuters) - Akatsuki Financial Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 Months to 9 Months to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.76 Net Revenues 4.20 Operating 819 mln Recurring 956 mln Net 1.14 NOTE - Akatsuki Financial Group, Inc. trades in commodities and securities futures. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.