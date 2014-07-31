(Adds company forecast) Jul 30 (Reuters)- Creo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.38 2.16 11.50 - 12.50 (+9.8 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+1.0 - +9.8 pct) Operating loss 120 mln loss 167 mln Recurring loss 116 mln loss 165 mln 300 mln - 400 mln (+9.2 - +45.6 pct) Net loss 141 mln loss 182 mln 200 mln - 300 mln (+354.0 - +580.9 pct) EPS loss 16.29 yen loss 20.89 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Creo Co Ltd is a custom computer software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.