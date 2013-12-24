New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
(Adds operating profit forecast) Dec 24 (Reuters) - Enish, Inc. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.60 6.70 Operating 1.10 820 mln Recurring 1.07 800 mln Net 620 mln 450 mln EPS 115.73 yen 85.31 yen NOTE - Enish, Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.