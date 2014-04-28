Apr 28 (Reuters)- Kyocera Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 634.91 596.11 (+6.5 pct) (+4.5 pct) Operating 27.82 28.24 (-1.5 pct) (+59.5 pct) Recurring 77.59 64.59 (+20.1 pct) (-3.9 pct) Net 64.77 52.53 (+23.3 pct) (+5.4 pct) EPS 176.54 yen 143.17 yen Ann Div 120.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 80.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 60.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.