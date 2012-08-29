AUGUST 29 (Reuters) - Nissin Electric Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 50.00 50.00 Operating 2.00 2.00 Recurring 2.00 2.00 Net 1.20 1.80 EPS 11.23 yen 16.84 yen NOTE - Nissin Electric Co Ltd manufactures power capacitors for electric power companies. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.