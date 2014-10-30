Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
(Adds EPS diluted) Oct 30 (Reuters)-
Orix Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 945.18 609.10 1.80 trln
(+55.2 pct) (+20.5 pct) (+34.2 pct) Operating 136.18 106.99
(+27.3 pct) (+39.2 pct) Pretax 203.00 122.13
(+66.2 pct) (+40.1 pct) Net 142.11 80.41 210.00
(+76.7 pct) (+34.4 pct) (+12.4 pct) EPS 108.50 yen 64.67 yen 160.34 yen EPS Diluted 108.34 yen 61.86 yen Ann Div 23.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 23.00 yen NOTE - Orix Corp is a major leasing company. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.