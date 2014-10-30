(Adds EPS diluted) Oct 30 (Reuters)-

Orix Corp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 945.18 609.10 1.80 trln

(+55.2 pct) (+20.5 pct) (+34.2 pct) Operating 136.18 106.99

(+27.3 pct) (+39.2 pct) Pretax 203.00 122.13

(+66.2 pct) (+40.1 pct) Net 142.11 80.41 210.00

(+76.7 pct) (+34.4 pct) (+12.4 pct) EPS 108.50 yen 64.67 yen 160.34 yen EPS Diluted  108.34 yen 61.86 yen Ann Div 23.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 23.00 yen NOTE - Orix Corp is a major leasing company. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.