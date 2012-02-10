(Corrects reporting reriod.) Feb 10 (Reuters) - DAI-ICHI SEIKO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9M ended Year ended Year to Six months to Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 31.72 46.81 48.00 21.30 (+4.0 pct) Operating 3.18 7.48 6.00 1.75 (+0.8 pct) Recurring 3.25 6.72 5.80 1.65 (-4.4 pct) Net 1.82 4.57 3.50 1.00 (+1.3 pct) EPS Y108.79 Y297.87 Y209.30 Y59.80 Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00 -H1 Div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00 NOTE - Dai-ichi Seiko Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6640.TK1.