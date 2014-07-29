(Second "revenues" in table represents "revenues(excluding financing costs)")
Nomura Holdings Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Revenues 462.15 505.27
(-8.5 pct) (+14.9 pct)
Revenues 370.84 431.32
(+16.8 pct) (+16.8 pct)
Operating
Pretax 51.67 113.22
(-54.4 pct) (+475.7 pct)
Net 19.86 65.89
(-69.9 pct)
EPS 5.40 yen 17.78 yen
EPS Diluted 5.26 yen 17.24 yen
Ann Div 17.00 yen
-Q2 Div 8.00 yen
-Q4 Div 9.00 yen
NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura
Securities.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
