(Adds year ago results) Jul 2 (Reuters)- San-A Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to May 31, 2014 May 31, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 40.28 37.89 159.43 (+6.3 pct) (+5.7 pct) (+1.2 pct) Operating 3.16 2.66  11.18 (+18.8 pct) (+9.0 pct) (+1.9 pct) Recurring 3.26 2.75  11.41 (+18.4 pct) (+9.8 pct) (+1.5 pct) Net 1.91 1.66  6.62 (+15.3 pct) (+14.5 pct) (+4.1 pct) EPS 59.91 yen 51.95 yen 207.16 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 28.00 yen 28.00 yen NOTE - San-A Co Ltd is a regional supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .