BRIEF-CSRA AWARDED $57 MLN TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS
Apr 28 (Reuters)- NEC Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.04 trln 3.07 trln 3.00 trln (-0.9 pct) (+1.1 pct) (-1.4 pct) Operating 106.19 114.65 120.00 (-7.4 pct) (+55.5 pct) (+13.0 pct) Recurring 69.15 92.02 90.00 (-24.9 pct) (+118.8 pct) (+30.1 pct) Net 33.74 30.43 35.00 (+10.9 pct) (+3.7 pct) EPS 12.99 yen 11.71 yen 13.47 yen Ann Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 4.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday predicted a vote this week in the House of Representatives on legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system even as Republican lawmakers remained skeptical.