Feb 10 (Reuters) -
KUMAGAI GUMI
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
179.75 174.21 253.00
(+3.2 pct)
Operating 416 mln 2.36 2.00
(-82.3 pct)
Recurring 70 mln 1.56 2.10
(-95.5 pct) Net
loss 868 mln prft 1.17 prft 1.20 EPS
loss Y4.81 prft Y6.58 prft Y6.76
Diluted - Y3.14
EPS
NOTE - Kumagai Gumi Co Ltd is a general contractor with
strength in large-scale civil engineering
