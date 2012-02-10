Feb 10 (Reuters) - KUMAGAI GUMI CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 179.75 174.21 253.00 (+3.2 pct) Operating 416 mln 2.36 2.00 (-82.3 pct) Recurring 70 mln 1.56 2.10 (-95.5 pct) Net loss 868 mln prft 1.17 prft 1.20 EPS loss Y4.81 prft Y6.58 prft Y6.76 Diluted - Y3.14 EPS NOTE - Kumagai Gumi Co Ltd is a general contractor with strength in large-scale civil engineering For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1861.TK1.