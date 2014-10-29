Oct 29 (Reuters)- Nintendo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 171.40 196.58 590.00 (-12.8 pct) (-2.2 pct) (+3.2 pct) Operating loss 215 mln loss 23.28 40.00 Recurring 22.20 1.25 35.00 (+475.0 pct) Net 14.30 600 mln 20.00 EPS 120.81 yen 4.69 yen 168.96 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 120.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 100.00 yen 120.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.