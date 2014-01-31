(Adds EPS Diluted)
Jan 31 (Reuters)-
Wacoal Holdings Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 145.98 135.55 193.00
(+7.7 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+7.1 pct)
Operating 13.77 11.53 12.70
(+19.4 pct) (-1.2 pct) (+49.4 pct)
Pretax 15.00 11.60 13.20
(+29.3 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+20.7 pct)
Net 9.50 7.07 9.40
(+34.4 pct) (-1.8 pct) (+19.3 pct)
EPS 67.43 yen 50.17 yen 66.74 yen
EPS Diluted 67.29 yen 50.09 yen
Ann Div 28.00 yen 28.00 yen
-Q2 Div
-Q4 Div 28.00 yen
NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp is a top-ranked maker of women's underwear.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
