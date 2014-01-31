(Adds EPS Diluted) Jan 31 (Reuters)- Wacoal Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 145.98 135.55 193.00 (+7.7 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+7.1 pct) Operating 13.77 11.53 12.70 (+19.4 pct) (-1.2 pct) (+49.4 pct) Pretax 15.00 11.60 13.20 (+29.3 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+20.7 pct) Net 9.50 7.07 9.40 (+34.4 pct) (-1.8 pct) (+19.3 pct) EPS 67.43 yen 50.17 yen 66.74 yen EPS Diluted 67.29 yen 50.09 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 28.00 yen NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp is a top-ranked maker of women's underwear. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.