(Adds company forecast) May 12 (Reuters) - IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.71 4.00 - 4.50 Operating 472 mln 150 mln - 300 mln Recurring 471 mln 150 mln - 300 mln Net 436 mln 200 mln - 280 mln EPS 20.19 yen 9.25 yen - 12.94 yen NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corp is a cosmetics maker.