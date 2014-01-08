BRIEF-Egypt Free Shops nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 8 (Reuters)- Max Valu Chubu Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Oct 31, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 114.19 93.55 158.00 (+3.6 pct) Operating 712 mln 876 mln 2.95 (-13.8 pct) Recurring 774 mln 955 mln 2.95 (-11.4 pct) Net 27 mln 188 mln 1.25 (+422.7 pct) EPS 0.87 yen 7.42 yen 39.48 yen EPS Diluted 0.87 yen 7.39 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 10.00 yen 12.00 yen NOTE - Max Valu Chubu Co Ltd is a medium-scale supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.