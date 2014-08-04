(Adds company forecast) Aug 4 (Reuters)- D.A. Consortium Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended  6 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013  Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO  LATEST RESULTS RESULTS  FORECAST Sales 29.39 24.78  53.65 - 56.48 (+18.6 pct) (+11.7 pct)  (+11.0 - +16.9 pct) Operating 610 mln 275 mln 976 mln - 1.05 (+121.8 pct) (-53.3 pct)  (+53.3 - +65.0 pct) Recurring 580 mln 283 mln  983 mln - 1.06 (+104.6 pct) (-53.2 pct)  (+50.2 - +61.6 pct) Net 351 mln 17 mln 473 mln - 526 mln (-90.9 pct) (-53.1 - -47.9 pct) EPS 7.24 yen 0.36 yen 9.75 yen - 10.83 yen EPS Diluted 7.16 yen 0.32 yen Ann Div 6.00 yen -Q2 div nil -Q4 div 6.00 yen NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.