Jan 30 (Reuters) -
YAMATO HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 971.70 953.06 1.27 trln
(+2.0 pct)
Operating 64.22 64.09 67.00
(+0.2 pct)
Recurring 65.12 65.45 68.00
(-0.5 pct) Net
24.22 35.76 21.00
(-32.3 pct) EPS
Y56.29 Y78.80 Y48.82
Diluted Y54.91 -
EPS Annual div
Y22.00
NOTE - Yamato Holdings Co Ltd is a major door-to-door
parcel delivery service
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9064.TK1.