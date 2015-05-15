May 15 (Reuters)- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 5.64 trln 5.18 trln (+8.9 pct) (+8.7 pct) Recurring 1.71 trln 1.69 trln (+1.1 pct) (+26.1 pct) Net 1.03 trln 984.85 (+5.0 pct) (+15.5 pct) EPS 73.22 yen 68.29 yen EPS Diluted 72.94 yen 68.04 yen Ann Div 18.00 yen 16.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q2 Div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen 9.00 yen -Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.