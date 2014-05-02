(Adds previous company forecast) May 2 (Reuters) - ASJ Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to  Full Year to Mar 31, 2014  Mar 31, 2014 LATEST  PREVIOUS FORECAST  FORECAST Sales 1.37  1.35 - 1.55 Operating 4 mln  20 mln - 120 mln Recurring 8 mln  20 mln - 120 mln Net loss 95 mln  10 mln - 65 mln EPS loss 14.90 yen 1.55 yen - 10.08 yen NOTE - ASJ Inc provides Internet server-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)