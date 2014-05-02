BRIEF-Spark New Zealand outlines upgrade of New Zealand's voice communications
* Spark NZ outlines upgrade of New Zealand's voice communications
(Adds previous company forecast) May 2 (Reuters) - ASJ Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.37 1.35 - 1.55 Operating 4 mln 20 mln - 120 mln Recurring 8 mln 20 mln - 120 mln Net loss 95 mln 10 mln - 65 mln EPS loss 14.90 yen 1.55 yen - 10.08 yen NOTE - ASJ Inc provides Internet server-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)
* Spark NZ outlines upgrade of New Zealand's voice communications
* Enernoc Inc - issued statement in response to open letter to shareholders filed today with securities and exchange commission by Periam Limited